Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Holcim in a report issued on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Holcim’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Holcim has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.4148 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

