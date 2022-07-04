Guardian Investment Management Buys Shares of 10,057 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Caterpillar comprises 1.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.72 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

