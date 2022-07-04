Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.