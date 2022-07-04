Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 115,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.