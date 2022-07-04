Sfmg LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

