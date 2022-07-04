Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

