Cwm LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $173.72 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

