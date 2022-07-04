Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 786 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

