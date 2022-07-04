Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,685 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.