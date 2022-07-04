Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

