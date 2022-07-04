Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

