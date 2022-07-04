Strs Ohio Buys 2,519 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amgen were worth $58,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

