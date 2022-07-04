Strs Ohio Has $56.11 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 269,534 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $56,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

