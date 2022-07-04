Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $18.02 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.67. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.