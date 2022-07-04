Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

