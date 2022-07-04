Guardian Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 4.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

