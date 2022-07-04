Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 240,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

