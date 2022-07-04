Strs Ohio Sells 2,288 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.