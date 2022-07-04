Investment Partners LTD. Sells 73 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT opened at $433.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

