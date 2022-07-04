Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,977,000 after buying an additional 907,296 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,331,000 after buying an additional 290,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

