Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $318.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

