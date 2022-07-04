Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.