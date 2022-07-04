Strs Ohio Buys 9,483 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $140,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $257,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 81,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 153,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

