Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,985 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

SCHD opened at $72.17 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59.

