Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

