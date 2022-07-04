Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Trimmed by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 7.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $518,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

