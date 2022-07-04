Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $396.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

