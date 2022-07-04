Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 355 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $175.11 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

