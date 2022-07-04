Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.