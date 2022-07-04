Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.