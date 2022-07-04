Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $782,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

