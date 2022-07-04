Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,027.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.77.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.01. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

