Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86.

