KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.67 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

