PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.7% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

