QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

