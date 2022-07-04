180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.