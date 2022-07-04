Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

