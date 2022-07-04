SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 245 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $748.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $886.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

