Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT opened at $433.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.15 and a 200-day moving average of $416.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

