KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

