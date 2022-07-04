Strs Ohio Acquires 9,483 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $140,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.