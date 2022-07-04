Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.08. The company has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

