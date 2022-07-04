Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 58,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Shares of META stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.67. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

