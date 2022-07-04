Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.