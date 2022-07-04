Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

