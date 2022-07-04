Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

