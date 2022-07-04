Investment Partners LTD. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 3M by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $128.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $126.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

