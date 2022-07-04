Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.66 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

