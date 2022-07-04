KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 3.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.